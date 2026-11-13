Jabalpur Accident: Vehicle Carrying Long Iron Pipes Hits School Van, Student Injured

Jabalpur Accident: Pipe-Laden Vehicle Hits School Van, 8-9 Children On Board; Girl Injured |

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: A major accident was averted after a truck carrying iron pipes rammed into a school van from behind in Jabalpur on Friday. The accident happened beneath the Cherital flyover, under the Kotwali police station limits, injuring a girl. Fortunately, other eight students escaped without injuries.

The impact was severe as the long pipes on the vehicle crashed into the rear section and windows of the school van. The collision created panic among the children and people present at the spot. Fortunately, most of the children escaped without injuries. However, one girl suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

How Did The Accident Happen?

Sunil Sharma, the school van driver, said he was taking the children to school when the accident occurred. According to him, the van was travelling at a normal speed of around 30 kmph when a pipe-laden vehicle in Jabalpur approached from behind at high speed.

The vehicle was carrying pipes measuring around 30 to 40 feet in length. When the driver applied the brakes suddenly, the pipes shifted forward and struck the rear section and windows of the school van.

Sharma said the driver of the vehicle carrying the pipes should have taken proper precautions while transporting such long materials.

Eyewitness Describes Jabalpur School Van Collision

Pandit Anurag Shukla, a local shopkeeper and eyewitness, said his shop, Ashok Iron Store, is located opposite the accident site.

He said he saw the pipe-laden vehicle approaching the school van from behind. When the van slowed down, the pipes struck its rear section and windows. A young girl was hit by a pipe and suffered injuries to her body and shoulder.

Injured Girl Taken To Hospital

Shukla immediately asked the van driver to take the injured girl to the hospital. Her family was also informed. She underwent a medical examination after reaching the hospital.

The other children travelling in the van were reported to be safe. Following the Jabalpur road accident, police reached the spot and initiated necessary action. The girl's family members and other people involved in the incident also arrived at the scene.

The exact cause of the school van accident in Madhya Pradesh and responsibility for the collision will be established after the police investigation.

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