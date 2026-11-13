Nine Murders In 40 Days Put Policing Under The Scanner In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal witnessed a spate of violent crimes during the festive season, with nine murders reported between Sept 30 and Nov 9 despite police claims of heightened security. The killing of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal on Sept 30 was followed by a series of murders and other violent incidents across the city. Three people were killed in Shahjahanabad and Hanumanganj during the Diwali period, raising serious questions about police preparedness and the law and order situation.

Apart from murders, several incidents of stabbing, fatal assaults and vehicle vandalism were reported across the city during October and November. The spate of violent incidents during the festive season has also put the police's alertness under the scanner.

As preparations for Diwali celebrations were underway, an elderly woman, Kalari Devi, was murdered for looting cash and valuables at Vajpayee Nagar Multi in Shahjahanabad. However, police acted swiftly and arrested the suspect along with the looted valuables.

On the night of Diwali on Nov 9, in Hanumanganj, Aniket Khatik was beaten to death by his neighbours following a dispute over bursting firecrackers.

In another incident the same night, Rajesh Yadav was assaulted with an iron pipe by Aleem in Sanjay Nagar, Shahjahanabad, following a monetary dispute. Rajesh succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Earlier, on Nov 2, Narendra Sahu allegedly killed his mother, wife and two children in the Chhola Mandir area before committing suicide. On Oct 27, a 12-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Bairagarh.

Stabbing incidents across the city

A youth identified as Sameer Khan was stabbed in the Dulichand Ka Bag area by one Abhay Ahirwar over a monetary dispute late Wednesday night.

Moreover, multiple stabbing incidents were reported in Hanumanganj, Shyamla Hills, Shahpura, Habibganj, Koh-e-Fiza and other areas during October and November. Several victims sustained serious injuries in these attacks. Incidents of vehicle vandalism were also reported during the festive period.

Triggers behind violent crimes

The reasons behind these incidents ranged from robbery and monetary issues to old rivalries. Clashes over dancing during wedding and religious immersion processions, bursting firecrackers and even minor issues also escalated into fatal violence.