Itarsi's Vivek Sagar Prasad Selected In India’s Hockey World Cup Squad | Scroll

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy associate player Vivek Sagar Prasad has been selected for the Indian men’s hockey team for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

The tournament will be held from August 15 to 30 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Vivek will once again take charge of the midfield for the Indian team. He has been an important part of the national side for several years and is known for his strong midfield skills.

The Indian team will be led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, while experienced midfielder Manpreet Singh has also been included in the squad.

Head coach Craig Fulton has selected a balanced team with a mix of experienced players and young talents for the World Cup.

India has been placed in Pool D along with England, Pakistan and Wales. The team will begin its campaign against Wales on August 15.

India will then face England on August 17, followed by a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on August 19.

Vivek Sagar Prasad’s selection is a major achievement for the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

The academy has played an important role in developing players who have represented India at international tournaments.

The state sports department said that Madhya Pradesh’s sports academies are continuously producing talented athletes who are bringing pride to the country with their performances at the global level.

More about Vivek Sagar Prasad

Vivek Sagar Prasad is an Indian field hockey midfielder who represents the national team.

He was born on February 25, 2000 in Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi.

He won bronze medals at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics. He made his India debut in 2018 at the age of 17 years and 10 months, becoming the second-youngest player to do so.

He has also been honoured as the FIH Rising Star of the Year and FIH Young Player of the Year.