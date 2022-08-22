It rains cats and dogs in Bhopal, public life thrown out of gear

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It has rained cats and dogs in Bhopal since Sunday throwing public life completely out of gear and making life miserable in the entire city with a large number of colonies and localities witnessing more than knee-deep water logging.

Power cuts since Sunday night in most of the localities only aggravated the problem.

Rains were continuing till late Monday night with let up in sign.

Trees were uprooted at MLA Rest House, Link Road nos. 1, 2 and 3, MP Nagar, Tulsi Nagar, Nehru Nagar, the road passing by the police headquarters opposite lower lake and several other parts of the city.

A man was reportedly killed at Link Road no. 1 while vehicles which came under trees falling were damaged.

Incessant rains, wind blowing at high speed, water logging, uprooting of trees kept the district administration, power distribution company staff and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff at their toes throughout the day.

As per locals they witnessed such rains in the city after more than a decade.

Such was the situation that the district administration had to make an appeal to people to keep indoors and move out of their homes only when it was necessary.

In most of the localities including 74-bungalow and Char Imli where ministers and bureaucrats reside the power supply couldn’t be restored till Monday night.

“It’s almost 15 hours since the power supply is not there. There is no satisfactory reply from the power distribution company officials as to when the power supply would be restored”, said an official residing at Char Imli.

Traffic diversion due to union Home minister Amit Shah's visit and various programmes here only added to chaotic traffic situation in various parts of the city including the localities near Minto Hall and Ravindra Bhavan.

People kept on inquiring throughout the day on WhatsApp if any locality had power supply and if there was any response from the power distribution company regarding the power supply.

The power sub-stations were flooded with complaints but there was no satisfactory reply as to how long it would take the staff to restore the power supply. Till evening, power supply in some of the localities was restored.

Power cut also led to battery of mobile phones of a good number of people being drained out and they had no option but to wait for restoration of power supply for connecting to other people through phone.