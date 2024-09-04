Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday praised the West Bengal Government on introducing anti-rape bill saying it is a good and welcomeable step.

#WATCH | On the anti-rape bill in the West Bengal Assembly, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said, "The cases of rapes are not to argue, there is no for and against in such cases...The government and administration should make efforts to stop such incidents. This is… pic.twitter.com/ZasbsKac2I — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

Speaking to ANI, Patwari said, "Rape cases are not for argue, it is not for ruling party or the opposition party but it is a concern for the entire society and the nation. Women of our nation are being violated and the President of India expressed concern over it; it means it is a new India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." "If we talk about the bill then the government and the administration should make efforts to stop such incidents. I believe there should not be any politics in it, only a collective and public effort can be made and everyone should be united for it. It (anti-rape bill) is good and welcome step," he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan questioning the timing of West Bengal's introduction of a new anti-rape bill, the Congress leader said that Chouhan and lies were synonymous with each other.

"Shivraj Singh Chauhan and lies are synonymous with each other. The law did come in 2017, but even after that, 17 rapes happen every day in Madhya Pradesh. Data shows that the most rapes happen with tribals and Dalits in Madhya Pradesh," Patwari said.

Chouhan recently questioned the timing of West Bengal's introduction of a new anti-rape bill, suggesting it might be an attempt to divert public attention from the RG Kar Medical College incident.

Chouhan, who noted Madhya Pradesh's early adoption of similar legislation in 2017, accused the Mamata Banerjee government of insensitivity while addressing the media on Tuesday.

In December 2017, Madhya Pradesh became the first state in India to enact a law stipulating that individuals convicted of raping girls aged 12 or younger could face the death penalty by hanging.

"Mamata Banerjee has become insensitive. Madhya Pradesh was the first state in the country to implement the law in 2017 and has given the death penalty to those who commit rape. So far, 42 people have been given the death sentence. This bill has been brought to divert attention from the heinous crime at RG Kar Medical College," Chouhan remarked.

"Why didn't the Mamata government introduce the bill earlier? Those responsible for the RG Kar incident should get the death sentence," he added.

The West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) 2024' on Tuesday.

This development follows the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor last month at the RG Kar Medical Centre and Hospital on August 9.