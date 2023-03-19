ISSF World Cup: Reigning Olympic champions to clash for top spot

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six Olympic medallists including three former and reigning Olympic champions and six reigning world champions will be among 198 shooters from 30 countries who will compete for top spot at International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol, which will begin on Monday. To be held for the first time in Bhopal’s MP State Shooting Academy range, it will end on March 27.

Hosts India and China, participating in their first ISSF world cup this year, have entered with largest contingent of 37 shooters. Brazil and Singapore teams were first to arrive in Bhopal.

Besides India and China, players of Denmark, Switzerland, the US, Korea, France, and Germany have also arrived. Monday will see the maximum number of arrivals before the official opening ceremony on March 21. The competitions will begin on March 22.

Events to watch

The ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol Bhopal will see a total of 10 finals, all Olympic events, over five consecutive days. The two (10-metre air pistol) events for men and women will be decided on Wednesday, March 22. China’s Liu Jinyao and Lu Kaiman are men’s and women’s world champions and both have arrived in Bhopal.

Jean Quiquampoix of France will be the only reigning Olympic champion. The men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) event includes five-member French contingent with Clement Bessaguet, a silver medallist at Cairo world cup last year, and Lamolle Mathilde, who won women’s 25m pistol (SPW) event at Cairo world cup.

In presence of China, India will find it tough to repeat their top finish at Cairo Rifle/Pistol World Cup last month.

On Sunday, ISSF president Luciano Rossi and his wife Laura Rossi landed at New Delhi International Airport. Luciano will reach Bhopal on Monday afternoon.