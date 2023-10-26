 Is There A Game Afoot? Bisen Files Nominations Instead Of His Daughter
Says she is unwell, but will file papers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
article-image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of the OBC Commission and a minister filed nomination on Thursday, surprising many BJP leaders, since he was not given a ticket.

The BJP fielded his daughter Mousam Bisen from Balaghat constituency and announced her name on October 21.

So, it is beyond anybody’s comprehension what happened in the past five days that Gourishankar Bisen filed nomination instead of his daughter.

Bisen decided not to contest the election and sought a ticket for his daughter.

According to sources in the BJP, after Bisen’s daughter was given a ticket, the party workers got angry, and alleged that he was encouraging ‘familism’ (Pariwarvad) in politics.

When Bisen was filing nominations, he was accompanied by his wife and former head of the district Panchayat, Rekha Bisen, party’s district unit president Satyanarayan Agarwal and others.

About the reasons for his filing nominations, Bisen told journalists that Mausan was unwell, but she will also file papers.

