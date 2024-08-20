Iron Rods Found On Railway Tracks In Attempt To Derail Passenger Train In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Iron rods were found placed on the tracks near Kachhpura Railway Station in Jabalpur in an attempt to derail a passenger train on Tuesday in Jabalpur.

This major conspiracy was uncovered when the engine of the 05706 Nainpur Passenger Train hit the rods while traveling from Nainpur to Jabalpur. Fortunately, the train remained on the tracks, but suspicions have arisen about a planned attack to cause a serious accident.

The incident occurred around 10:00 PM on August 18 at near Kachhpura Railway Station.

Read Also Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh Tests COVID-Positive For 2nd Time

The engine of the 05706 Nainpur Passenger Train, which was traveling from Nainpur to Jabalpur, hit the rods. Fortunately, the train did not derail, but there are suspicions that this was an attempt to cause a serious accident.

The Jabalpur-Nainpur rail line, which falls under the South East Central Railway, was the target of this conspiracy. Upon receiving information about the incident, railway officials and RPF officers rushed to the scene.

The RPF has registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The investigation is being conducted by RPF teams from Jabalpur and the South East Central Railway.

The incident occurred around 10:00 PM on August 18 at kilometer marker 983/7 near Kachhpura Railway Station.