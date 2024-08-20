Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh Tests COVID-Positive For 2nd Time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has tested positive for Covid-19, he informed via his handle on Tuesday. Currently, he is on rest and won't be able to meet anyone as advised by the doctors. He has requested all to take care of themselves amid this rainy season, where chances of virus contraction is higher.

The 77-year-old Rajya Sabha member took to social media to share his health update.

"I have been tested Covid-positive. I have been asked to rest for 5 days, so I won't be able to meet for some time. Sorry. All of you also take care of yourself to avoid COVID," the Rajya Sabha member said in the post. In the past, he had tested positive for the infection in January 2022.

Digvijaya on X:

मेरा COVID test पॉजिटिव आया है। मुझे ५ दिनों के लिए आराम करने के लिये कहा गया है। इसलिए मैं कुछ समय के लिए नहीं मिल पाऊँगा। क्षमा करें। आप सभी भी COVID से बचने के लिए अपना ख़्याल रखें। — Digvijaya Singh (@digvijaya_28) August 20, 2024

Covid fear looms large...

The Covid continues to linger as several big politicians and Bollywood actors have recently tested positive. Last month in July, actor Akshay Kumar's test came out to be Covid-positive, following which he skipped grand wedding of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.