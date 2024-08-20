 Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh Tests COVID-Positive For 2nd Time
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has tested positive for Covid-19, he informed via his handle on Tuesday. Currently, he is on rest and won't be able to meet anyone as advised by the doctors. He has requested all to take care of themselves amid this rainy season, where chances of virus contraction is higher.

The 77-year-old Rajya Sabha member took to social media to share his health update.

"I have been tested Covid-positive. I have been asked to rest for 5 days, so I won't be able to meet for some time. Sorry. All of you also take care of yourself to avoid COVID," the Rajya Sabha member said in the post. In the past, he had tested positive for the infection in January 2022.

Horrific Accident! 7 Dead, 6 Critical After Auto Carrying Devotees To Bageshwar Dham Rams Into Truck...
Digvijaya on X:

Covid fear looms large...

This is the second time the Congress leader has tested positive for Covid-19. He contracted the infection first in January 2022.

The Covid continues to linger as several big politicians and Bollywood actors have recently tested positive. Last month in July, actor Akshay Kumar's test came out to be Covid-positive, following which he skipped grand wedding of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

