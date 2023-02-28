Investors’ Summit: Out of 13,388 proposals 762 implemented

Representative Image | Image: @MP Global Investors Summit 2023- Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has received 13, 388 proposals for investment at the recently concluded Invertors’ Summit, but only 762 have so far been implemented.

Minister for Industries Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon gave this information to the House in reply to a question of legislator Mewaram Jatav.

In 2007, the first Investors’ Summit was held in the state. Afterwards, six such summits have been held. The state has so far received investment proposals worth Rs 30 lakh crore, but only a sum of Rs 3.47 lakh crore has been invested.

On the grounds of the investment, more than two lakh people got jobs.

So, it can be said that work has been done only on 5.7% of the proposals, and 11.5% of proposed amount has been invested.

The government has so far spent Rs 50 crore on organising investors’ summits and Rs 17 crore on foreign trips for business purpose.

21 get govt jobs through employment offices in 3 years

Only 21 people have got government jobs through employment exchanges in the state. As many as 30.80 lakh educated and 1.12 lakh unlearned people have been registered in employment exchanges.

Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia gave the above information in a written reply to the House.

According to her, 2, 51,577 people were given employment in private sectors through job fairs.

