Int’l Exhibition On 'Rise Of Mankind' In Mumbai; Adi Varaha Statue From MP Among 2 Artefacts From India Selected For Display

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 10th century AD sculpture of Adi Varaha has been selected for the international exhibition which is being organised at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Museum, Mumbai from December 1.

Displayed in the District Archaeological Museum in Vidisha district, the red sandstone artefact was found in the Kevatan river in Sonari village of Basoda tehsil.

Masterpieces of statues were invited by the museum from all over the world. Out of which two artefacts have been selected from India. The second work is from the Delhi-based museum. Around 20 artworks from the five countries including India, Egypt, Assyria, Greece and Rome are participating in the exhibition to be held from December 1 to October 1 next year.

Curator of the museum, Namrata Yadav said that an exhibition focusing on the history of humanity is being organised for the first time under the project . The exhibition will depict the rise of mankind in creation and excellent statues of five countries with the world's most ancient civilization will be cherished. Renowned archaeologists from across the country and the world will be present.

Yadav said the sculpture was found by the villagers during sand mining in the Kevatan river, which was later handed over to the Archeology Department.

Adivaraha, third incarnation of Lord Vishnu is shown in an animal form. The animal is lifting the Goddess earth on his right tusk. This sculpture is highly carved with the miniature images of Sun, Moon, Navagraha, Sage and other gods and goddesses on its back and sides.

"He is shown standing on a rectangular pedestal. The snake Shesh is lying on the pedestal. The sculpture has a unique depiction and attractive posture", Yadav said.