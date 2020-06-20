International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga is super hit in corona times as it relaxes angst, helps conquer fear

Bhopal: Yoga has been the art people have practised since ages. Nation will celebrate International Day of Yoga on Sunday. Free Press zeroed in on how yoga has helped people to counter anxiety during lockdown and fight fear of pandemic.

When the government announced the nation-wide lockdown, yoga made headway as a life saviour. Old and young found an escape in yoga. Not able to go outdoors, they turned to online medium like Facebook live, Zoom app and Google meet.

Yoga instructor Pawan Guru told Free Press that lockdown helped him reach out to a bigger audience. He said more than 6,000 people practised yoga with him on Facebook live during lockdown daily.

Aadarsh Yoga Adhyatmik Kendra owner Mahesh Aggrawal said pandemic may have brought with itself numerous difficulties but it connected people. Aggrawal said morning yoga is best stress buster and relieves ailing people.