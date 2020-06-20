International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga is super hit in corona times as it relaxes angst, helps conquer fear

Bhopal: Yoga has been the art people have practised since ages. Nation will celebrate International Day of Yoga on Sunday. Free Press zeroed in on how yoga has helped people to counter anxiety during lockdown and fight fear of pandemic.
When the government announced the nation-wide lockdown, yoga made headway as a life saviour. Old and young found an escape in yoga. Not able to go outdoors, they turned to online medium like Facebook live, Zoom app and Google meet.
Yoga instructor Pawan Guru told Free Press that lockdown helped him reach out to a bigger audience. He said more than 6,000 people practised yoga with him on Facebook live during lockdown daily.
Aadarsh Yoga Adhyatmik Kendra owner Mahesh Aggrawal said pandemic may have brought with itself numerous difficulties but it connected people. Aggrawal said morning yoga is best stress buster and relieves ailing people.
He said he didn’t charge fee for classes as the sole motive of yoga is to achieve inner peace and unite one’s external being with the internal self. “People are in dire need of motivation now,” he added.
Homemaker Seema Choubey, a patient of high blood pressure, said she was not used to having her family at home all the time. She said lockdown multiplied her household chores and she had to attend to every family member’s needs with equal priority. All this while, yoga helped her to calm her nerves, she added.
Saloni Shrivastav, a student of BSSS Bhopal, said it seemed difficult to stay locked at home. She was inspired by one of her favourite film stars who shot a video practising yoga to fight stress.
Shrivastav said yoga helped her in retain her concentration.
Yoga is a must to combat COVID-19
Mansarovar Ayurvedic Medical College and Research Professor Dr Rakesh Pandey told Free Press that yoga helps to gain control over one’s body. It helps detoxification of body, strengthens metabolism, improves concentration, increases immunity and offers relief to patients with asthma, insomnia, stress, blood pressure, diabetes etc. COVID-19 can be kept at bay with strong immunity, which yoga helps to develop, he said. Pranayama and asanas like surya namaskar, sarvangasana, matyasyasana and shavasana can be practised amidst busy schedule, added Pandey.
Rhythmic yoga breaks monotony
Rhythmic yoga is believed to be a trend from west, where people practise yoga on music. A 2.5-minute set with 20-25 asanas on music beats lets people enjoy the exercise. Mohit, the yoga guru at LNCT Bhopal, and owner of Divyanka Art Academy, told Free Press that he makes his students practise rhythmic yoga once in a week to break the monotony. Mohit said the set generally begins with namaskar asana and includes vakrasana, adho mukha asana, dhanurasana and many others to relieve hand, waist, legs, stomach, neck, head and chest at one go. Rhythmic yoga helps to gain momentum and stretches every body part in short time, said Mohit. Shiva tandava stotram is people’s most favourite song to practise yoga on, he added.
