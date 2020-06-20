International Yoga Day 2020: Dutch Defence Minister to join celebrations in the Netherlands

Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld will join International Yoga Day celebrations which are being organised online by the Indian embassy in the Hague on Sunday.

In a message sent on the occasion, Bijleveld thanked India for the gift of yoga and said the Dutch Armed Forces have been doing yoga for over 15 years.

The celebrations will witness a workshop by representatives of the Dutch Army and Police as well as an impressive line-up of Dutch and Indian Dignitaries, it said.

A special highlight will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Yoga Day Message and 3D animated images of him doing yoga, the statement said.

The programme will include messages by Ambassador of India to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony, 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family'- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stillness in Action through Yoga - Ank Bijleveld, Dutch Minister of Defence and 'Rejuvenate yourself through Yoga' by renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, it said.