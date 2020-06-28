Inspired by Salman Khan's show, Bhopal Courtyard by Marriott launches multi-cuisine meal box as #TheBiggBoxx

BHOPAL: Courtyard by Marriott has launched #TheBiggBoxx on popular TV show Big Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. The idea is to replicate the experience of buffets at the Hotel for customers in corona times.
The initiative is a part of hotel’s Marriot on Wheels campaign, which was launched in May this year in the wake of restrictions on opening of restaurants due to COVID-19. Under the campaign, food is supplied to homes of the customers. Though restaurants have been allowed to open from June 1, the campaign continues as people are still wary of visiting hotels.
The ‘#TheBiggBoxx’ has four variants - all priced at Rs 1,800 per box. Both the Indian-Italian and Asian boxes have vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. “Each box has sufficient food for two persons,” hotel’s marketing and communications officer Pooja Gaur told Free Press. The boxes are delivered at doorstep of the customers.
She said the response has been “very good with the Hotel receiving 20-22 orders per day”. On Father’s Day, the hotel sold boxes worth Rs 88,000. “Happy with this response, we decided to make the boxes a permanent feature of services offered by us,” Gaur said.
The Indian-Italian variant includes pizza and pasta while the Asian variant contains sushi, noodles, momos, spring rolls etc. Besides, both the boxes have common Indian food items like biryani, kebabs and bread. There are mocktails, starters and desserts as well, she said.
Hotel general manager Rakesh Upadhyay said the initiative with focus on health and hygiene is aimed at reaching out to customers “who are unable to reach us. We want them to experience luxurious dining at their homes.”
The Hotel is also planning to introduce two new services - Celebrations at Home and Chef at Home. Under Celebrations at Home, food enough for 20 people would be delivered at homes for small birthday and other parties. The Chef at Home service is meant for weddings where up to 50 guests are invited. Under the service, chefs from the hotel will prepare food at clients’ homes.
