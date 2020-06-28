Inspired by Salman Khan's show, Bhopal Courtyard by Marriott launches multi-cuisine meal box as #TheBiggBoxx

BHOPAL: Courtyard by Marriott has launched #TheBiggBoxx on popular TV show Big Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. The idea is to replicate the experience of buffets at the Hotel for customers in corona times.

The initiative is a part of hotel’s Marriot on Wheels campaign, which was launched in May this year in the wake of restrictions on opening of restaurants due to COVID-19. Under the campaign, food is supplied to homes of the customers. Though restaurants have been allowed to open from June 1, the campaign continues as people are still wary of visiting hotels.

The ‘#TheBiggBoxx’ has four variants - all priced at Rs 1,800 per box. Both the Indian-Italian and Asian boxes have vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. “Each box has sufficient food for two persons,” hotel’s marketing and communications officer Pooja Gaur told Free Press. The boxes are delivered at doorstep of the customers.

She said the response has been “very good with the Hotel receiving 20-22 orders per day”. On Father’s Day, the hotel sold boxes worth Rs 88,000. “Happy with this response, we decided to make the boxes a permanent feature of services offered by us,” Gaur said.