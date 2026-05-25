Inspired By Prime Minister Modi's Fuel-Saving Appeals, PWD Official Pedals To Office Daily | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the sweltering summer heat, Public Works Department (PWD) SDO HN Tripathi is drawing attention for choosing a bicycle over a government vehicle for office commute and official inspections immediately after Prime Minister’s fuel saving appeals.

His initiative not only promotes less use of fuels but also pushes environmental awareness, fitness, and sustainable living.

Despite soaring temperatures, Tripathi regularly cycles to the office and visits construction sites on his bicycle. At a time when many avoid stepping out during peak afternoon heat, his commitment has become a notable example of eco-friendly practice in public service.

Speaking to Free Press, Tripathi said he adopted cycling after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated appeals for environmental conservation and fuel savings.

He said reducing fuel consumption, lowering carbon emissions, and protecting foreign exchange reserves are key reasons behind his decision.

Tripathi believes government officials should lead by example and inspire citizens to adopt small but meaningful lifestyle changes that contribute to environmental protection.