Injured Woman Carried On A Cot Tied To Tubes Across The Swollen Son River After Heavy Rain In MP's Morena | VIDEO

Injured Woman Ferried Across Swollen Son River On Cot-Tube Makeshift Ambulance In MP's Morena |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a striking display of the challenges faced by villagers during the monsoon, an injured woman in MP's Morena was ferried across the swollen Son River on a cot tied to an inflated tube after a submerged causeway cut off Makunda village from the main road. With no safe passage available, villagers risked entering the swollen river to take Kokila Kushwaha across before she was rushed to Kailaras Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred in Makunda village under Kailaras tehsil. Kokila had reportedly sustained injuries after falling during the night. As her condition worsened, her family decided to take her to hospital.

However, rising water in the Son River had completely submerged the low-level causeway connecting the village to the main road.

#WATCH | Injured Woman Carried On Cot Tied To Tubes Across Swollen Son River After Heavy Rain In MP's Morena #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/rDGguTx8zi — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 13, 2026

With no alternative route available, villagers improvised a stretcher using a cot and secured it to an inflated tube. They then carefully ferried Kokila across the swollen river before arranging onward transportation to Kailaras Hospital.

Her son, Bunty Kushwaha, said his mother needed treatment following the fall, but the rising river had blocked their route, forcing the family to use the risky arrangement.

Schoolchildren, Patients Bear The Brunt

Villagers said Makunda and nearby areas face similar difficulties whenever the Son River swells during the monsoon. Patients requiring emergency treatment and schoolchildren are among those worst affected.

Kokila's grandson, Udal Kushwaha, said children stop attending school once the causeway goes underwater, while residents also struggle to carry out routine activities.

Villagers claimed they faced the same situation last year, when people were forced to risk their lives crossing the river after the causeway submerged.

Residents have now renewed their demand for a permanent bridge over the Son River, saying a low-level causeway cannot provide safe connectivity during the rainy season. They questioned why no permanent solution had been implemented despite recurring monsoon disruptions.