Indore-Sidhi Bus Overturns After Driver Swerves To Avoid Nilgai

Bus Overturns In Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur After Driver Swerves To Avoid Nilgai, All Passengers Safe | AI-Generated

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus travelling from Indore to Sidhi went out of control, crashed through the road railing, and overturned on Thursday night in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur. Resulted a few passengers sustained minor scratches in the accident.

The incident occurred around 3:00 AM on National Highway 45, falling under the jurisdiction of the Suatala police station area in the Narsinghpur district.

According to the report, as the bus was travelling from Indore to Sidhi, when a Nilgai 'blue bull' suddenly appeared on the road. The bus driver swerved to avoid hitting the animal, losing control on the steering. The bus broke through the road railing and overturned.

In-charge of the Suatala police station rushed to the accident site along with a police force. The police successfully rescued the passengers trapped inside the bus. All 36 passengers on board the bus are safe.

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A few passengers who had sustained minor scratches in the accident; however, they declined to seek hospital treatment. Demonstrating promptness, the police arranged for alternative vehicles at the scene and facilitated the passengers' onward journey to their respective destinations.

Passengers Recounts.

Dr Vivek Patel, a passenger on the bus, recounted, "We had boarded the bus in Bhopal. Since it was a sleeper bus, almost all the passengers were asleep. Suddenly, a loud crash against the railing jolted everyone awake.

In a split second, the bus veered off and overturned. It is solely by the immense grace of God that we have all emerged safe."

The bus sustained severe damage in the accident. The police have registered a case, and a detailed investigation into the causes of the accident is currently underway.