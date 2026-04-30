Bhopal Police To Launch Toll-free Helpline For Secret Crime Tips After Success Of Jan Samvad | Shutterstock

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Encouraged by strong public response to its public dialogue (jan samvad) initiative, Bhopal police is yet to introduce a dedicated toll-free helpline for sharing confidential information related to crime and criminals.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that the upcoming helpline would allow citizens to directly report illegal activities such as arms trafficking, drug networks and other criminal operations. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential with direct monitoring by the commissioner’s office to ensure accountability and swift action.

In addition to the toll-free number, citizens will also be able to send complaints and inputs via WhatsApp to communicate with the police.

The move comes after over 50 jan samvad sessions were conducted since February, where residents openly shared ground-level issues. Many citizens highlighted concerns such as late-night disturbances caused by drug users and criminal elements in various localities.

To strengthen the complaint mechanism further, the police will expand its QR code-based complaint system. Currently available at police stations, QR codes will soon be installed at outposts and police booths.