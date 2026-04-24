Bhopal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Steps Out At Night For Public Interaction, Aims Boosting Community Policing |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital is experiencing a unique example of community policing involving senior police officials during the night when the city starts winding up.

After his day job ends, police commissioner Sanjay Kumar is stepping out to talk to people where residents freely interact about their concerns, experiences and give suggestions for better policing.

Between February and April 22, a total of 45 such interactions have been held, drawing participation from thousands of residents across Bhopal including Old City areas. During a session held on Wednesday night in Shivaji Nagar, residents raised concerns about drug abuse and lack of safety.

“Sir, our locality has become a hub for addicts at night. Children are scared to step out,” said one resident. The Commissioner immediately sought details and directed officials on the spot to take action. An autorickshaw driver pointed out at lack of police patrolling near stands at night, despite frequent disturbances caused by drunk men.

In another session, a woman highlighted poor street lighting and the presence of drunk men in her area. A small trader also voiced frustration over delays at police stations, claiming that minor complaints are often postponed indefinitely.

The objectives

Direct ground feedback: Unfiltered insights from citizens help in better decision-making.

Building public trust: Direct interaction strengthens confidence in the police.

Intelligence gathering: Citizens share crucial information on suspicious activities.

Crime prevention: Awareness about helplines, cyber safety and traffic rules boosts preventive policing.

Accountability: Immediate instructions ensure responsibility among officers.

Community policing: Strengthens long-term cooperation between police and citizens.

Reducing fear and rumours: Direct engagement helps dispel misinformation.

Improvement needed

According to police commissioner, an advanced system will be launched for tracking of complaints and updates in subsequent meetings. Other planned improvements include:

Official WhatsApp or online groups for faster reporting.

* Strengthening beat policing for more proactive engagement at the local level.

* Youth involvement for encouraging volunteers for awareness campaigns.

* Workshops on cyber fraud, women’s safety and traffic awareness.

* Anonymous complaint system for reporting sensitive issues like drugs or illegal arms.

* Using crime data to plan targeted patrolling.