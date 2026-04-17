Parked Bus Gutted In Massive Blaze At Gadarwara Bus Stand In Narsinghpur

Parked Bus Gutted In Massive Blaze At Gadarwara Bus Stand, No Casualties, In Narsinghpur | AI-Generated

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos erupted at the bus stand when an empty parked bus suddenly caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur.

The incident happened in Gadarwara district bus stand.

In a matter of moments, the fire intensified rapidly, and the bus was completely reduced to ashes.

During the incident, plumes of black smoke billowed high into the sky, spreading panic among the people present within the bus stand premises.

According to eyewitnesses, flames suddenly began to erupt from the bus parked at the stand. People present at the scene immediately alerted the fire department.

Upon receiving the information, a fire tender rushed to the spot, and with the assistance of residents, the fire was brought under control.

Fortunately, the bus was empty at the time the fire broke out, ensuring that there was no loss of life or injury. However, the blaze was so fierce that the bus was destroyed.

Following the incident, administrative officials also arrived at the scene, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been clearly established, but various potential causes, including a short circuit, are currently being investigated.

Fire Breaks Out In Parked Ambulance At Chhatarpur District Hospital

A similar case of a parked vehicle caught fire when a sudden fire broke out in a parked ambulance inside the district hospital, sparking panic among the staff and patients in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Monday.

According to the Reports suggest that the fire appeared to be originating from the engine area, rising from beneath the bonnet of the ambulance.

The fear of a potential explosion from the ambulance gripped people, a scenario that could have led to a major tragedy.