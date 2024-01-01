Indore: Pvt. Bank Employee Killed After Bike Crashes Into Divider

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old private finance bank employee was killed in an accident after his motorcycle collided with a divider in Rajendra Nagar police station area late on Sunday. The accident occurred near Choithram Mandi around 1 am when he was returning home after celebrating New Year with friends. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Naman Singh, a resident of Khandwa who was living on rent in Anoop Nagar. He was an employee at a private finance bank and was the only son of his parents and had three sisters. His family members have donated his eyes and skin. The police began an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Rtd ASI found dead on Nemawar Road

A 62-year-old retired assistant sub-inspector was found dead under a bridge on Nemawar Road in Khudel police station area on Sunday. His scooty was also found there. The exact reason behind the death is yet not known. However, it is believed that he died in a road mishap. He had a minor injury mark on his body. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Babulal, a resident of Chhindwara who was living in Bihdia near Tillor Khurd. Babulal’s brother Shreelal said that Babulal was posted in DRP line as ASI and had retired from his post. He had gone somewhere from his house on scooty around 12 noon and family members got to know around 7 pm that his body had been found under a bridge.

Shreelal further said that Babulal might have died in a road mishap and his scooty was also found near his body. He had a son and a daughter and his wife passed away from cancer around 2 years ago. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the actual cause of death.