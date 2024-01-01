Bhopal: DPR For BRTS Corridor Removal To Be Ready In 2 Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared to remove the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor in the city. The DPR is likely to be ready in a day or two. After this, it would be tabled for approval before the BMC commissioner.

The senior officers of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) are preparing the DPR by evaluating all the technical aspects and the cost involved. “Once ready, the DPR to scrap the BRTS corridor will be tabled before the BMC Commission for approval. Later on, it would be presented before the Chief Secretary,” a senior BMC officer said. As of now, there are some complex issues arising and work is being done to solve these pressing issues, which are related to funding and some other things, the officer added. It was learnt that at least six months will be taken to remove the entire corridor.

Under the proposed project, around 45 bus stands on the BRTS corridor will be shifted along the road side. It was a few days ago that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed the officials concerned to do away with the BRTS Corridor as it is resulting in increased traffic pressure on both sides of the common lanes. While the BRTS corridor remains empty, the common lanes witness heavy traffic flow, sometimes resulting in serious accidents. For a long time, people were demanding to remove the BRTS corridor.