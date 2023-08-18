Indore: Dr Salil Bhargava Made Dean GMC, Bhopal

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Salil Bhargava, professor and HoD of respiratory medicine MGM Medical College, has been appointed as dean Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal on Thursday. As per the orders released by KK Dubey, deputy secretary, medical education department, Dr Bhargava will replace Dr Arvind Rai as the Dean and the latter will continue to work as the HoD of surgery in GMC, Bhopal.

According to sources, removal of Dr Rai from the post is the result of the protest and a week-long strike by the junior doctors after the suicide of PG student Dr Saraswati Bala allegedly after being tortured by the then HoD (obsgyne) DrAruna Kumar.

Later, Dr Kumar was transferred to medical education department and action against the dean was also expected.

