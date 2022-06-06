Indore: Contractual workers to be included in polling teams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Secretary State Election Commission Rakesh Singh has said that if the numbers of employees of state government in the district are not sufficient to form polling parties, then as an exception, the employees, officers of the central government, banks, Life Insurance Corporation of India can be included in polling parties.

In case of shortage of government employees, contractual workers who have completed more than 3 years of service should also be included in polling teams, added Singh. Contractual workers should not be appointed to post of Presiding Officer and Polling Officer.

Contractual workers can be included in the polling party on the post of polling officer number 2, 3 and 4. If it is necessary to appoint a woman employee due to shortage of male staff, then, at least 2 women should be included in the polling party.

Women polling officer should be given duty in the development block in which she is working. She should be allowed to be present at the polling station one hour before the commencement of the poll.

Singh has directed District Election Officers that employees whose retirement period is due in 6 months or less, should not be included in the polling party. Other election related work can be given to such employees. Disabled, physically challenged employees should not be included in the polling party. Other election related work can be given to such employees.