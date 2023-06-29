Indore: CM Orders Strict Action Against Goons After Rajendra Nagar Residents Forced To Sell Houses Citing 'Hooliganism'

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting to on Thursday, to review the Law and Order situation in Indore, after reports claimed that residents of city's Rajendra Nagar were selling houses due to terror by local goons.

Notably, the residents of Rajendra Nagar based Treasure Colony have put up 'Sale' posters outside their houses, citing nuisance created by the hooligans.

As soon as the information reached CM office, he directed Indore police to take strict action against the goons. “ There should be fear of police among the miscreants and goons,” he stressed.

He said no activity pertaining to consumption of liquor or drugs will be tolerated at public places and strict action should be taken against such miscreants.

The meeting was attended by DGP Sudhir Saxena, ADG Intelligence Adarsh Katiyar, Principal Secretary to CM Manish Rastogi, OSD Ansuman Singh and others. The meeting was held at CM House.