Bhopal: BJP, Congress doing politics in name of corona pandemic

BHOPAL: The leaders of the BJP, as well as those of the Congress, are issuing statements that, instead of doing politics, everybody should help people in this hour of crisis caused by Covid-19. Yet, they are doing just the opposite of what they are saying. The leaders of both the parties are blaming one another for the lapses in tackling the virus.

The Congress has made an issue of the deaths in Covid-19, its management and other things. The Congress leaders have begun to rip into the ruling party. On the other hand, the BJP has also opened a front against the Congress to reply to its allegations.

After the toolkit incident, the BJP has begun to attack the Congress. The Congress is dressing down the BJP through social media. The Congressís social media team is giving publicity to the negligence that has taken place in the second wave of the pandemic. Apart from that, they are also slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.