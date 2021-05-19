Bhopal: The Bhedaghat-Lamheta Ghat, Satpura Tiger Reserve to be included among the UNESCO World Heritage sites

Shukla said that Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Forest Department and Wildlife Institute Dehradun had contributed to this achievement. The Board has been assigned to W.I.I category-2 Centre in Dehradun for the identification of potential sites in the state and selection of excellent sites on the basis of their characteristics. After year-long analysis and field work, the sites were identified and three workshops were also conducted.

The first workshop was held in Bhopal, the second in Rishikesh and the third in Pachmarhi. Officers of Forest, Tourism and other related departments along with Principal Secretaries of Tourism and Forest Department attended the national workshop.

Three sites in Madhya Pradesh have already been declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO. They include the Khajuraho Group of Monuments (1986), Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi (1989) and the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka (2003).