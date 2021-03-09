Indore-Bhopal Expressway fruitless investment: Congress

BHOPAL: The Indore-Bhopal Expressway is going to cost Rs 6,000 crore but will save only 15 minutes of travel time. It would be a fruitless investment, said former PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Congress MLAs raised the issue that the present government is cancelling the road construction plans, or putting hurdles in the way of the proposal passed by the Kamal Nath-led government.

BSP MLA Rambai also joined the chorus and asked the minister, “If you want to hurt me you can, but don’t hurt the people of my constituency by pulling back the sanctioned construction of roads.” He said that the present Indore-Bhopal road was already a four-lane road and, to make it a six-lane road, the department would need only Rs 300 crore, because Rs 500 crore was lying with the department for land acquisition. He also raised the issue that some of the officers and politicians had purchased land near the proposed expressway and wanted to earn money from the project.

MLA Neelanshu Chaturvedi asked, “Not even a single road for the city of Ram, Chitrakoot... why?” BJP MLA from Jabalpur Vinay Saxena raised the issue of the Damoh Naka and Madan Mahal Bridge. It is stated that the design and the site of the bridge are being changed regularly. Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone of the proposed Rs 750-crore bridge. MLA Brijendra Singh Rathore stated that not even a single road had been given to Niwari district.