Indore: 4 Held For Robbing Youth Of Rs 22,000, Transferring Money From His Mobile

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejaji Nagar police arrested four youths for robbing a youth of Rs 22,000 in cash, gold chain and silver bracelet and also transferred Rs 11,000 online using his phone, at knife point. The accused had transferred the amount to the cousin sister of one of the accused. Police claimed that the accused committed the robbery to fulfil their need for drugs.

Police station in charge IPS Karandeep Singh informed the media persons that Manoj Barman, a resident of Ganesh Vihar Colony lodged a complaint on March 15 that he was going somewhere when he received a phone call. He stopped his bike and was talking over the phone when a youth came from the rear side sat on the bike and put a knife on his back. He later took Manoj to an isolated place where the accused and his three accomplices thrashed him and snatched Rs 22,000, a gold chain and a silver bracelet from him. After robbing him, the accused transferred Rs 11,000 from Manoj’s mobile phone to a woman’s account online.

When contacted the woman informed the police that she had received money but was unaware that his cousin robbed a person and sent money from his account. She had further transferred the money to a person’s account as she was informed by her cousin, one of the accused in the robbery case, to transfer the money.

Following the lead given by the woman, the police arrested Abhishek Baghel, a resident of Tejaji Nagar area, Manish Rao, Vikash Pachaya and Sanat Mandloi. Rs 19000 in cash, a gold chain, and a silver bracelet were recovered from them. The knife used in the crime was also recovered from them. Manish had been booked in connection with a loot incident a few months ago too. Police came to know that Sanat was also booked thrice for his involvement in three cases including a loot. They are drug addicts and allegedly committed the crime to fulfil their need for drugs.