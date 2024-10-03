 Indian Team Gears Up For T20 Match Against Bangladesh On October 6; Practice Under High Security In Gwalior
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team hit the ground for practice on Thursday at 2 PM.

Updated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian and Bangladesh cricket teams have arrived in Gwalior for their upcoming T20 International match, set to take place on October 6 at the Srimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and his team hit the ground for practice on Thursday at 2 PM.

Later, at 5 PM, Team India arrived on the field. Players such as Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitendra Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Abhishek Sharma were seen practicing and preparing for the big match.

To maintain peace and order during the match, Gwalior Collector and District Magistrate Ruchika Chauhan has issued restrictive orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defense Code, effective until October 7.

These measures were taken in response to ongoing protests by various organisations in Gwalior, who are demonstrating against recent events in Bangladesh. Reports indicate that protests, rallies, and effigy burnings have taken place in the city.

The police have heightened surveillance, especially on social media, to prevent the circulation of offensive messages, images, videos, and audios that may incite communal tensions. Carrying weapons is strictly prohibited, and security has been tightened across the city to ensure the match proceeds smoothly.

On Wednesday afternoon, both teams arrived in Gwalior. With protests brewing over Bangladesh's presence in the match, the police took extra precautions to avoid any incidents. The Indian team was escorted out through the front gate of the airport, while the Bangladesh team was discreetly taken out through the back gate and placed in a Volvo bus. Both teams were then safely escorted to their hotels with a heavy security convoy.

Additional members of the Bangladesh team also arrived later that evening on a 4 PM flight.

