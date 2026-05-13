Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Pitambara Peeth in Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cricket team head coach, Gautam Gambhir, visited famous Pitambara Shakti Peeth on Tuesday night and offered special prayers to Bagulamukhi Devi. Gambhir also participated in the Dhumavati Aarti ceremony at the temple premises and prayed for the success of the nation and Team India.

Gautam Gambhir has deep faith in Pitambara Peeth and has visited Datia several times before. He is reported to visit the temple before important matches and major tournaments in the cricket world. It is also said that he even visited the shrine of Pitambara Devi during the World Cup to seek her blessings.

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As soon as news of Gautam Gambhir's arrival at the temple spread on Tuesday, a crowd of devotees and cricket fans started gathering around the premises. People were eager to see him closely and take photographs. Gambhir arrived in a simple manner and also greeted the devotees present their.

Considering the VIP visit, the district administration and police had arranged special security at the temple premises. Police forces were deployed along the main roads and within the temple premises to regulate the movement of devotees. Due to these arrangements, the darshan process continued smoothly despite of the crowd.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra visit Pitambra Peeth

The temple draws huge number of devotees not only from nearby Jhansi and Gwalior, but from across states. Several celebrities and politicians have been spotted here earlier. On May 2, actress Shipla Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra also visited Pitambra Peeth.

It is believed that the goddess fulfil wishes of devotees who offere prayers here with a pure heart and a clean intent.