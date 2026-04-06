India’s Om-Shaped Temple? Discover Omkaleshwar Jyotirlinga In Madhya Pradesh That Is Dedicated To Lord Shiva

India’s Om-Shaped Temple | X/ Trawell.in

Omkaleshwar is a revered Hindu temple which is situated in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The temple is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Omkaleshwar Jyotirlinga is one of India’s sacred and architecturally unique temples, drawing devotees and tourists alike. This temple is famed for its rare design. The island on which it is situated, Mandhata Island, is shaped like the sacred syllable Om. It symbolises the cosmic sound and divine energy in Hindu philosophy.

About Omkaleshwar Temple

Omkaleshwar is located on the banks of the Narmada River, which is the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh and is one of India’s holiest rivers. The temple forms part of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas, which are considered the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. Pilgrims believe that worshipping here absolves sins and brings spiritual merit. There are two Jyotirlingas in Madhya Pradesh; one is Mahakaleshwar, which is situated in Ujjain, and the other is Omkaleshwar Temple in Khandwa district. Both are situated on the banks of the Narmada River.

The temple complex is accessible via boat or a short trek. It offers devotees scenic views of the Narmada River and surrounding hills. The main sanctum houses a naturally formed lingam, considered self-manifested, which further enhances the temple’s spiritual significance. Special rituals and aarti ceremonies are conducted daily.

Why Omkaleshwar is featured in Om shape?

Omkaleshwar Temple is featured like the sacred 'ॐ' (Om) symbol because of Mandhata Island. The island, shaped by the course of the Narmada River, holds the form of the Om symbol. It is formed naturally, which makes it unique and the only temple in India in an Om shape.

Legends of Omkaleshwar Temple

According to a Hindu mythology, Vindhya, the god overseeing the Vindhyachal mountain range, was praying to Shiva to atone for the sins he had committed. He made a sacred geometric design and a Lingam constructed from sand and clay. Vindhya, the god overseeing the Vindhyachal mountain range, was venerating Shiva to seek atonement for the sins he had committed. He made a sacred geometric design and a Lingam constructed from sand and clay. Shiva was satisfied with the worship and is thought to have manifested in two forms, referred to as Omkareshwar and Amaleswara.

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Om: A universal symbol

Om, also written as “Aum,” is one of the most sacred and widely recognised symbols in Hinduism, which represents the sound of the universe or cosmic energy. It is rooted in ancient Hindu philosophy and is considered the primordial sound of the universe, the vibration from which all creation emerged. It has transcended religious boundaries to become a universally recognised symbol of meditation, spirituality, and inner peace. It is mostly used in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. It is often chanted at the beginning and end of prayers, meditation, and yoga practices to create a sense of harmony and focus.

Cosmic sound of Lord Shiva's drum

Om word is considered the cosmic sound of Lord Shiva's drum (Damru). The sound produced by Lord Shiva's Damru is known as Pranava or Om, which represents Shabda Brahma (sound of God). It symbolises the primordial cosmic sound of creation and destruction. Om Namah Shivay is a popular mantra of Lord Shiva which means adoration to Lord Shiva.