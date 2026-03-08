Discover Sahasralinga Near Sirsi, Home To One Of India’s Most Extraordinary Shiva Linga Sites

Sahasralinga | Photo Credit: Tripadvisor

India is a diverse country, not only in terms of language, culture, and tradition but also in terms of beauty. There are countless breathtaking locations that are full of beauty, and one of them lies in Karnataka's Sahasralinga. The renowned pilgrimage site is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and it is located near the town of Sirsi. Nestled amid lush forests and flowing waters in Karnataka, Sahasralinga is one of the most fascinating and spiritually significant sites dedicated to Lord Shiva in India. This remarkable destination is known for the hundreds of Shivalingas carved directly into rocks along the banks and bed of the Shalmala River.

Sahasralinga: A place of Shiva

The name “Sahasralinga” literally means “a thousand lingas.” True to its name, the riverbed here features numerous stone carvings of Shiva lingas and Nandi (the sacred bull associated with Lord Shiva), which are believed to date back several centuries. These carvings were commissioned during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty, making the site both historically and spiritually important. Here, each linga faces its own Nandi, and what is really astonishing is that the water has not chipped away at the lingas or the carvings of Nandi around them.

Built by King Sadashivaraya

According to local traditions, King Sadashivaraya of the Kadamba dynasty initiated the carving of the lingas as an act of devotion to Lord Shiva between 1678 and 1718. Over time, artisans carved hundreds of these sacred symbols on rocks across the riverbed, creating a unique natural temple-like setting. During the monsoon season, when the Shalmala River flows strongly, many of the carvings become partially submerged, offering a dramatic and picturesque view. According to local belief, the lingas are a symbol of creative energy, and flowing water over them is the symbol of fertility.

Kbal Spean: Valley of Thousands of Lingas

It is believed that the place bears similarity to Kbal Spean, or ‘the Head Bridge’, in Cambodia. It is also known as the Valley of Thousands of Lingas. It features thousands of 11th–12th century Hindu, Shiva-related, and other deity carvings, including Shiva and Uma, on the riverbed and banks. It is situated in the jungle northeast of Angkor Wat, about 40–50 km from Siem Reap.