Indian Citizenship: 3 Get Citizenship Certificates In MP For First Time After CAA Implementation | ANI/X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons have been granted Indian citizenship for the first time in the state after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav handed over citizenship certificates to them. Out of the three, two children came from Pakistan, and a woman from Bangladesh.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave the Indian citizenship certificate under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to the first three applicants of the state. pic.twitter.com/DGzkJL6G5N — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Citizenship certificates were given to Sameer Selwani and Sanjana Selwani who came from Pakistan and Rakhi Das who was from Bangladesh.

Yadav said it was possible only because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These people were actually not foreigners but they belonged to Akhand Bharat, Yadav said.

In 1947, the then governments of different countries decided to protect the minorities living there.

So, the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Christians were living in Bangladesh (former East Pakistan), Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afterwards, they were prevented from coming to India and treated as foreigners, Yadav said.

Had they changed their religion, they would have been allowed to live in those countries, but they came to India to save their religion, and the government would help them, Yadav further said.

Congress should expel Pitroda again: CM

About Sam Pitroda’s reappointment as president of Overseas Congress, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said it showed the Congress’s double face.

Expelling Pitroda from the Congress before the election and inducting him into the party after the election only shows the party’s double standard, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress would act the same way had as it had been doing all these years, Yadav further said.

He urged the Congress to expel Pitroda and tender and tender an apology to the people.