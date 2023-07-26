India, Madhya Pradesh Now Under Rule That Was Envisioned By Sant Ravidas, Says CM Chouhan |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Saint Ravidas had envisioned such a rule where every person gets food and there is welfare of all. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established such a system of governance in India in which arrangements have been made for every person for food, a house with basic amenities, education and health. Everyone's welfare is being done. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas are his main mantras, Chouhan said.

CM Chouhan made these remarks while addressing a program in Waidhan in Singrauli district on Wednesday.

"Sant Ravidas was the pinnacle of Bharatiya Sant Parampara who gave the mantra of social harmony and equality. He strongly opposed casteism, untouchability and evil practices. He was benevolent, kind and soft-spoken. He used to distribute what he earned among the poor. That is why his father had thrown him out of the house, though he was born for devotion and charity. He protected Indian culture and values," CM Chouhan said.

PM Modi To Inaugurate Sant Ravidas Temple In Sagar

He added, "On February 8 this year, on the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, I had announced in Sagar that a grand temple and memorial of Sant Ravidas would be built there at a cost of Rs 102 crore, which would give the message of peace and harmony to society." With the aim of creating awareness about the message and values of life of Saint Ravidas in the society, Samarsata Yatras are being taken out across the state, which will reach Sagar on August 12, the CM said, adding that the yatra will pass through 46 districts and 53,000 villages of the state, in which soil from each village and water from 315 rivers will be taken to the foundation stone laying site.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the memorial of Saint Ravidas in Sagar on August 12. The grand monument will be built in Nagara style, in which couplets and teachings of Saint Ravidas will be engraved, he added.

"According to the teachings of Saint Ravidas, work is being done for everyone's welfare in the state. Women are being empowered. Ladli Bahna Yojana is a scheme for the self-respect of women. Its amount will be gradually increased up to Rs 3000 a month. Education has been arranged for everyone in the state. All possible help is being given to the children for education and higher education. Seekho-Kamao scheme has been started for employment with training. The process of recruitment for one lakh government posts is going on in the state and 50,000 more posts will be recruited," Chouhan said.

'Govt Working For The Welfare Of Scheduled Castes'

He further said, "Our government is continuously working for the welfare of Scheduled Castes. In earlier governments, the budget provision for Scheduled Castes used to be Rs 286 crores, while in our government it has become Rs 26000 crores. Hostel, ashram school, scholarship and other facilities are being provided for SC students." Under the Sant Ravidas Swarozgar Yojana for employment, the government is providing loans ranging from 1 lakh to 50 lakh on its guarantee. Bhimrao Ambedkar Economic Welfare and Savitribai Phule Self-Help Scheme are operated. Sant Ravidas Global Skill Park is being set up in Bhopal where 6000 children will be trained, the CM added.