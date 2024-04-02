INDI Alliance Gang Either In Jail Or On Bail: Nadda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president JP Nadda made a blistering attack on opposition by saying that INDI alliance is the gang of corrupts.

Modi regime is taking action against the corrupt and members of the Indi Alliance are either in jail or on bail.

He was addressing a public meeting in Shahdol on Tuesday. He added that PM says that no corrupt will be left and they will be sent to jail. The Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is entangled in liquor policy scam and is in jail. Other leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Lalu Yadav, Tejasvi Yadav, DMK leader A Raja are on bail. Jharkhand ex CM Hemant Soren is in jail and so is Satendra Jain, Azam Khan, Priya Malik.

He added that Opposition leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Yadav are running family political parties. Akhilesh Yadav is entangled in Gomti River front scam while Lalu Prasad Yadav is involved in land in lieu of job scam.

He claimed that said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, political renaissance is taking place in the country. Modi regime has ended casteism in politics and started politics of development through inclusiveness.

Before 2014, every day, a new scam used to take place and now an honest government is in place and action is being taken against the corrupt.

BJP national president JP Nadda praised the working style of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav by stating that his tenure is of just three months , but even then he has presented a report card of his performance where he mentioned the work done for for women, poor, farmers and youths.

To drum up support of intellectuals for BJP, JP Nadda addressed the Prabudhjan Sammelan in Jabalpur. He said there has been a change in political culture after Modi took over. During the Congress rule, people believed that nothing could be changed, but after Modi’s 10-year rule people believe that their lives would change for the better.