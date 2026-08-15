 Independence Day Turns Tragic In Datia: Class 11 Student Dies After Being Electrocuted While Hoisting Flag In School
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Independence Day Turns Tragic In Datia: Class 11 Student Dies After Being Electrocuted While Hoisting Flag In School

A Class 11 student, Raj Kushwaha, died after being electrocuted by an 11-kV high-tension line while preparing to hoist the national flag at a private school in Datia. He reportedly used an iron pipe that touched the overhead wire. His family alleged school negligence and demanded action against those responsible.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 15, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Independence Day Turns Tragic In Datia: Class 11 Student Dies After Being Electrocuted While Hoisting Flag In School
Independence Day Turns Tragic In Datia: Class 11 Student Electrocuted While Hoisting Flag | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 11 student died after coming in contact with an 11-kV high-tension electricity line while preparing to hoist the national flag at a private school in Datia district.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kushwaha, a resident of Jonia village and a student of Little Star School, Datia.

According to police, Raj was called back to the school after classes were over on Friday to help with Independence Day decorations. He reportedly climbed onto the school roof to put up the flag using an iron pipe.

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During the process, the iron pipe came into contact with an 11,000 volt high-tension power line passing over the school roof, causing an electric current to pass through his body. He suffered severe burns and collapsed.

The school management took him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Raj’s family has alleged negligence by the school management and claimed that they were not informed about the incident for nearly an hour. They have demanded action against those responsible.

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