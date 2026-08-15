Independence Day Traffic Jam At Boat Club Exposes Gaps In Bhopal Police Preparedness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive traffic jam of nearly 3 km was witnessed around the city’s key tourist and public spaces on Saturday afternoon following Independence Day celebrations, highlighting gaps in traffic management arrangements on a day when thousands of people were expected to visit the area.

The congestion began around 1 pm after the flag-hoisting programmes and stretched from Polytechnic Square towards Boat Club, covering areas near the Chief Minister’s residence and Bharat Bhawan.

According to traffic police, more than 1,000 people gathered in the area, with a large number of cars, two-wheelers, autorickshaws and other vehicles bringing traffic to a standstill.

The situation became particularly difficult near Boat Club, where vehicles were moving at a slow pace and pedestrians were also caught in the congestion.

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The traffic jam significantly affected movement on the road, with commuters having to wait for extended periods.

As a temporary traffic management measure, police restricted the entry of heavy and large vehicles into the area until 5 pm to ease congestion and facilitate smoother movement.

The heavy rush on Independence Day has raised questions over the preparedness of Bhopal Traffic Police to manage crowds and vehicular movement at major tourist and recreational destinations during special occasions.

Despite Independence Day being a predictable high-footfall day, the congestion suggested that traffic arrangements were insufficient to handle the sudden increase in visitors.