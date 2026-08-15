One School Boy Dies, Another Critical After Falling Into Water-Filled Pit During Independence Day Programme In MP's Rewa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A child died and another was critically injured after the two fell into a deep water-filled pit inside school premises in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Saturday.

The incident took place at the sports ground of Government Higher Secondary School in Gadh area of Rewa district.

According to information, the incident took place around 11:30 am, shortly after the children had attended an Independence Day programme at the school. According to the information available, the two children later went towards the school’s sports ground, where they reached a deep pit filled with rainwater and fell into it.

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Pathak, while Subhash Soni was rescued in a critical condition. Both children were pulled out of the pit after local residents and police launched a rescue effort.

The children were taken to the Community Health Centre, where doctors declared Shiv dead. Subhash is undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be serious.

Reached School For Independence Day Programme

Shiv was a student of Patanjali Public Higher Secondary School, while Subhash studies at Bal Bharti Vidyalaya.

Both had reached the school premises to participate in the Independence Day programme.