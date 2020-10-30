Increase in air pollution can heighten COVID-19 risk: experts

The increasing levels of air pollution have become a matter of deep concern for medical experts amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts believe that the air pollution weakens the respiratory system of the body thereby enhancing the chances of contracting COVID-19 infection as well as delay in recovery of patients.

Expressing their deep concern over increasing pollution level, medical experts stated that with the opening of all sectors, vehicular traffic and opening industries, the pollution levels are also increasing.

What are the effects of increasing pollution levels?

Lungs get damaged with pollutants suspended in the air with increasing pollution level. Sulpher dioxide and carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and lead are dangerous for lungs. These suspended chemicals deteriorate lungs further in asthmatic patients and persons having other chronic respiratory diseases. Under such circumstances, chances are more for coronavirus infection.

Medical Superintendent TB Hospital Dr AK Shrivastava, while talking about the issue, said, “Pollution level not only delays recovery of the COVID-19 but also enhances chances of contacting the coronavirus infection as the respiratory system gets weak. This is the reason, people having respiratory problems like Asthma, and others should take precaution. They should always put the mask on face for protection.”