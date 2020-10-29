Bhopal: Lit & art fest ‘Vishwarang’ to go online from November 20

BHOPAL: The second edition of Vishwarang, a literature and art festival will be held online from November 20 to 29. This three-phase mega event is being organised in memory of Rabindranath Tagore by Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal in collaboration with Tagore International Center for Arts and Culture, Bhopal. This year, the event, will have more international participation, than the last year.

This was informed at a press conference organised here on Thursday by Santosh Choubey, Chancellor, Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal (RNTU) and Chairman of the organising committee.

Choubey informed that the first phase of the festival – Poorv Rang - has already started from October 1, and will continue till November 8, while the second phase – Vishwarang Country Festival - will be held from November 6 to 8. Under the ongoing Poorv Rang live discussions on Katha Desh (a 18 volume Coffee Table Book), national painting exhibition, short film competition, Nukkad Natak festival and various competitions for student in universities are taking place.

The second phase of the festival will be held from November 6 to 8, in which the audience will get a glimpse of the art and culture of 15 countries. In this three-day event, litterateurs and artists from the US, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Russia, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Australia, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Trinidad and the United Arab Emirates will perform.

The third and culminating phase of the festival will be held from November 20 to 29. There will be more than 72 sessions in which more than 1,000 writers and authors from more than 50 countries will exchange their thoughts on various topics.

Choubey informed that 50 books and a coffee table book will also be released during the festival. The coffee table book is a collection of glimpses of first edition of Vishwarang. This year, the theme of the painting exhibition would be Woman in Indian Art, in which artists will showcase their work. More than 1000 paintings have been received for this exhibition. Five best paintings will be awarded with cash prizes.