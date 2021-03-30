In view of sudden spike in corona cases, aspirants say, 'Postpone Madhya Pradesh PSC preliminary examination on April 11'

BHOPAL: Aspirants preparing for state services examinations have urged the government to postpone the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission preliminary exams slated for April 11 in view of the sudden spike in the number of corona cases. More than 3.25 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the MPPSC preliminary examinations, 2020, for 260 posts. These exams will be held at all the district headquarters across the state. Madhya Pradesh reported 10% corona positivity rate on Holi. At present, there are more than 15,000 active corona-positive cases with 2,323 cases being reported on Holi, including 497 from Bhopal.

Several aspirants have written to the chief minister, chief secretary and PSC chairman urging them to postpone the examinations in view of the sudden surge in the number of Covid cases. Candidates appearing for the state service examinations argue that the Police Constable Recruitment Examination scheduled for April 6 has been postponed in view of the Covid pandemic. “The examination was postponed in consideration of the aspirants’ health,” said the postponement notice.

Moreover, the higher education minister had announced that the university examinations that were scheduled from April would be deferred. The PSC aspirants have started a campaign on social media platforms, besides meeting the authorities concerned in Bhopal and Indore. “Corona is spreading like wildfire. My brother had gone to Jabalpur to write his MPPSC Mains, 2019, and tested Covid-positive. He was admitted to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal. We urge our Mama CM Shivraj-ji to postpone the PSC, 2020, prelims in view of the increasing number of Covid cases.” This post by one Ankit Upadhyay is going viral among social media groups formed by MPPSC aspirants.

The aspirants demanding deferment of the examinations have also attached media clippings reporting corona-positive cases from the PSC office in Indore. Earlier, about half a dozen employees of the MPPSC office tested corona-positive, including OSD (officer on special duty) to the chairman and a law officer, besides four other employees, who included the clerical staff and a peon. Several professors put on exam duty and candidates, too, have tested corona-positive.

There has been no response from government officials so far.