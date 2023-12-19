 In The Soup: Ex-Forest Min Holds Chicken Party In Satpura Tiger Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIn The Soup: Ex-Forest Min Holds Chicken Party In Satpura Tiger Reserve

In The Soup: Ex-Forest Min Holds Chicken Party In Satpura Tiger Reserve

Dubey has demanded case against him under Wildlife Protection Act.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent visit of ex-forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah to Satpura Tiger Reserve has snowballed into a major controversy. Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has accused him of enjoying chicken and mutton party in the core area of the reserve. Dubey has demanded case against him under Wildlife Protection Act.

In a complaint made to Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Aseem Shrivastava, Dubey said Shah and his friend visited Satpura Tiger Reserve last week. They went inside the core area and enjoyed chicken-mutton party, which was a violation of Act. At the same time, it was a gross negligence on the part of Vijay Shah who knows forest rules, Dubey added. He said the vehicles carrying Vijay Shah and his friends were parked very close to the tiger, which was a serious violation of wildlife norms.

In the video, a forest employee is seen cooking meal for Vijay Shah and his friend. One of the videos is shot by Vijay Shah himself in which he is seen talking to his friend, who said that he enjoyed the delicious lunch of daal baati. In box Report sought Though Vijay Shah didn’t respond to phone calls made to him, sources said PCCF, wildlife, Aseem Shrivastava sought a report from Satpura Tiger Reserve director L Krishnamurthy over the matter.

Read Also
AIIMS-Bhopal Launches Books For MBBS Course In Hindi Language
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: ‘Preserve Shree Anna, Consume, Take Them Forward’

Bhopal: ‘Preserve Shree Anna, Consume, Take Them Forward’

In The Soup: Ex-Forest Min Holds Chicken Party In Satpura Tiger Reserve

In The Soup: Ex-Forest Min Holds Chicken Party In Satpura Tiger Reserve

Hit & Run: Head Constable Crushed To Death

Hit & Run: Head Constable Crushed To Death

Bhopal: Anurag Jain May Be Made CS; Meets CM In Delhi

Bhopal: Anurag Jain May Be Made CS; Meets CM In Delhi

MP: 'I Hope Congress Will Win All 29 Seats In Lok Sabha Election 2024,' Says Newly Appointed State...

MP: 'I Hope Congress Will Win All 29 Seats In Lok Sabha Election 2024,' Says Newly Appointed State...