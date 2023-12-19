In The Soup: Ex-Forest Min Holds Chicken Party In Satpura Tiger Reserve

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent visit of ex-forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah to Satpura Tiger Reserve has snowballed into a major controversy. Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has accused him of enjoying chicken and mutton party in the core area of the reserve. Dubey has demanded case against him under Wildlife Protection Act.

In a complaint made to Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Aseem Shrivastava, Dubey said Shah and his friend visited Satpura Tiger Reserve last week. They went inside the core area and enjoyed chicken-mutton party, which was a violation of Act. At the same time, it was a gross negligence on the part of Vijay Shah who knows forest rules, Dubey added. He said the vehicles carrying Vijay Shah and his friends were parked very close to the tiger, which was a serious violation of wildlife norms.

In the video, a forest employee is seen cooking meal for Vijay Shah and his friend. One of the videos is shot by Vijay Shah himself in which he is seen talking to his friend, who said that he enjoyed the delicious lunch of daal baati. In box Report sought Though Vijay Shah didn’t respond to phone calls made to him, sources said PCCF, wildlife, Aseem Shrivastava sought a report from Satpura Tiger Reserve director L Krishnamurthy over the matter.