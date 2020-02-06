Important events in Bhopal on Thursday 6/Feb/20

Bhopal div wins two medals in table tennis
Bhopal division won gold at table tennis in boys category and silver in girls on Thursday, one day ahead the closing ceremony of Gurunanak Devji State Olympics being held in Bhopal. Events of athletics, Kho-kho, hockey, table tennis and basketball were played during the ongoing second phase of the state Olympics.
City’s Imran Qureshi secured gold in table tennis in boys category while Nida Pasha in girls’ category. Bhopal girls’ team secured second place in table tennis finale.
Kiran Vermarma from Bhopal managed to secure second place in long jump.
City’s Bharat Pandey bagged gold in high jump contest and Kapil Chandravanshi in 800m race.
All the winners were awarded by the joint director Dr Vinod Pradhan and BS Yadav.
The state Olympics will conclude on Friday.
St Joseph Convent School, Patna’s 1980-batch organised a reunion at Rooftop Restaurant of Minto Hall on Thursday. Some of the students are – Income Tax commissioner, businesswomen, doctors, teachers and Inspector Generals of police. Dressed in traditional attire mostly in sarees of red and maroon colour, they organised ramp walk to promote Khadi. The ex-students of the same batch of Bhopal also joined the party and enjoyed a lot. They met each other after 20 years. They not only spent quality time but also captured the memorable moment in their smart phone. The reunion party began on Wednesday and will continue till February 10. They will also visit some popular places in the city. (All Pix : Pradeep Mehra)
Drama, dance competition held on Day 4 of Ananya 2020
The day four of six-day annual fest Ananya 2020 was held at Govt Maharani Laxmi Bai (MLB) Girls PG College on Thursday.
Drama, regional wears and culture, solo and group dance competitions were held.
Students walked on the ramp wearing regional wears highlighting unity in diversity amid huge round of applause.
Besides, a large number of students took part in solo and group dance competition and enthralled audience as well as judges. Inter-college debate competition was also held.
Qawwali, quiz and solo dance will be held on Friday.
