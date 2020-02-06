Important events in Bhopal on Thursday 6/Feb/20

Bhopal div wins two medals in table tennis

Bhopal division won gold at table tennis in boys category and silver in girls on Thursday, one day ahead the closing ceremony of Gurunanak Devji State Olympics being held in Bhopal. Events of athletics, Kho-kho, hockey, table tennis and basketball were played during the ongoing second phase of the state Olympics.

City’s Imran Qureshi secured gold in table tennis in boys category while Nida Pasha in girls’ category. Bhopal girls’ team secured second place in table tennis finale.

Kiran Vermarma from Bhopal managed to secure second place in long jump.

City’s Bharat Pandey bagged gold in high jump contest and Kapil Chandravanshi in 800m race.

All the winners were awarded by the joint director Dr Vinod Pradhan and BS Yadav.

The state Olympics will conclude on Friday.