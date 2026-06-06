Illegal Intoxicating Injection Network Busted In Jabalpur; 6 Held, Over 6K Injections Seized; Supply Linked To UP

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch and Jabalpur Police have arrested six people, including two medical representatives (MRs), in a major action against the illegal trade of intoxicating injections.

A total of 6,600 injections worth around ₹15 lakh were seized from the accused.

According to Additional SP (Crime) Jitendra Singh, the action was taken as part of an ongoing anti-drug campaign. During the first operation in the Belbagh police station area, five accused were arrested and 3,200 injections were recovered.

In a second operation in the Adhartal area, one more accused was arrested with 3,400 injections.

Police said the seized injections belong to a restricted category of medicines that cannot be sold without proper medical supervision. However, the accused were allegedly supplying them for use as intoxicants.

Investigators said three of the accused arrested in Belbagh were working as middlemen in the supply network, while two were medical representatives. Police believe the MRs used their contacts and knowledge of the pharmaceutical sector to obtain and transport the restricted medicines.

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The seizure included 2,000 Buprenorphine Telgesic injections and 1,200 Avil injections from Belbagh. In Adhartal, police recovered 2,300 Avil injections and 1,100 Telgesic injections. According to police, these injections are often misused together for intoxication.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that they prepared packets of the injections and sold them to drug users. The packets were reportedly sold for ₹200 to ₹500, while some were sold for as much as ₹1,000.

Police said the injections were being supplied from Uttar Pradesh and distributed to people involved in the drug trade in Jabalpur. A police team has been sent to Uttar Pradesh to investigate the supply source, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest other members of the network.

The investigation is ongoing, and police expect more arrests in the case.