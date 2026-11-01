Illegal Injection Racket Busted In MP’s Morena; Three Arrested, Drugs Worth ₹4.5 Lakh Seized | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, City Kotwali police arrested three persons and seized 2,856 allegedly illegal intoxicating injections worth approximately ₹4.5 lakh in Morena district. Police identified the accused as Mayank Gupta (35), Anil alias Babbu Gupta (51), and Ishan Verma (30). Police are now investigating the source of the injections and attempting to identify other individuals allegedly involved in their illegal distribution.

According to police, the operation was conducted as part of an ongoing district-wide campaign against the sale and trafficking of illegal intoxicating substances.

Acting on a tip-off about three persons allegedly involved in the illegal buying and selling of intoxicating injections, a City Kotwali police team conducted a raid and arrested the suspects. A large quantity of injections manufactured under different brand names was recovered from their possession.

Police said the recovered stock included 1,060 Turmang injections packed in 106 packets, 470 PT-Armin injections in 47 packets, 336 Termind injections and two separate batches of 330 and 560 Mefpro injections.

The total seizure was reported to be 2,856 injections, with an estimated market value of approximately ₹4.5 lakh.

Mayank Gupta is a resident of the Balaji Palace area, while Anil alias Babbu Gupta lives in Balaji Apartments near Phatak. The third accused, Ishan Verma, lives in Vikram Nagar near Hanuman Mandir in Morena.

Police are questioning the arrested accused to determine where the injections were purchased, how they were transported and to whom they were intended to be supplied.

Investigators are also examining whether a larger network is involved in the illegal procurement and distribution of these injections across Morena and surrounding areas.

Police said efforts were underway to identify other persons potentially linked to the racket and establish the full extent of the alleged illegal trade.