Kuno Cheetah Nirva's 19-Month-Old Cub Found Injured In Morena's Poaching-Sensitive Area, Forest STF Probes Possible Attack | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-month-old male cub of female cheetah Nirva was found injured in the Pahadgarh area of Morena Territorial Division on Sunday evening, raising concerns over a possible poaching attempt.

The cheetah was found in an area where a gang had poached two leopards a few months ago. Forest officials have not ruled out poaching and are investigating whether villagers attacked the animal with sticks or someone fired at it.

The nature of its injuries remained unclear until the filing of this report.

Speaking to Free Press, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Samita Rajora said a Special Task Force (STF) team had been dispatched for a thorough investigation.

The monitoring team spotted the cheetah lying motionless for a prolonged period. On checking, officials found it injured. The animal is undergoing treatment at Kuno.

Kuno National Park field director Uttam Sharma said the cause of injury was under investigation.

Morena district forest officer Harish Baghel said forest personnel and the STF were examining whether villagers or a leopard had attacked the cheetah.

Cheetahs kill two calves in Karhal village

Meanwhile, two cheetahs entered a hut in Bamori village of Karhal early Sunday morning and killed two calves. Villagers chased the animals away.

The incident initially raised speculation that villagers might have injured the cheetah while driving it away.

However, Bamori is far from Morena, ruling out the possibility that the injured cheetah was one of those chased away.

Earlier, videos had surfaced on social media showing villagers attempting to drive away cheetahs after the animals killed their cattle.