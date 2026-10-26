Bhopal Sharad Purnima: 25K Devotees To Attend Rawatpura Sarkar's Grand Sharad Purnima Celebrations At Lal Parade Ground; Check Traffic Diversions

25,000 Devotees To Attend Grand Sharad Purnima Celebrations At Lal Parade Ground In Bhopal | Google

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 25,000 devotees from Bhopal and other districts are expected to gather at Lal Parade Ground on Monday for grand Sharad Purnima celebrations. Shri Rajrajeshwari Koti Haridra Kumkum Archan ceremony, organised by Sadguru Dev Rawatpura Sarkar, will begin at 6 pm. Preparations for the religious event have been completed, with special arrangements made for the worship of Goddess Rajrajeshwari.

The ceremony will involve ten million offerings of turmeric and vermilion as part of the special worship dedicated to the goddess. A havan will also be performed during the celebrations.

238 Types Of Puja Materials Brought Across India

Organisers have arranged around 238 different types of worship materials, specially sourced from various states across India and neighbouring Nepal.

Devotees have been instructed not to bring any puja materials, including even a single grain of rice, as all necessary arrangements have been made at the venue.

Participants have also been asked to reach Lal Parade Ground before 5.50 pm, as the religious ceremony will begin promptly at 6 pm. With thousands of devotees expected, traffic diversions will be implemented around Lal Parade Ground from 3 pm on Monday.

Vehicles travelling from MP Nagar and Habibganj towards VIP Road, Polytechnic and the airport can use Link Road No. 1, Roshanpura, Banganga and Polytechnic.

Traffic may also be diverted at Sangam Talkies, Bharat Talkies, Lily Tiraha, Jinsi Chauraha, MP Nagar Chauraha, Roshanpura and Machhli Ghar.

Commuters heading towards Platform No. 6 of Bhopal Railway Station or Nadra Bus Stand can travel via Polytechnic, Retghat, Royal Market and Hamidia Road.

For Platform No. 1, motorists can use Subhash Overbridge, Prabhat Chauraha and 80 Feet Road. Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire brigade units, will remain exempt from the restrictions.