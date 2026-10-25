Sharad Purnima 2026: Why Is Kheer Kept Under Moonlight? Know The Religious Significance | FPJ

Sharad Purnima marks the autumn season (Sharad ritu), while Kojagiri comes from the Sanskrit question “Ko jaagarti?” meaning “Who is awake?” The auspicious day is highly important because it is believed that honouring the goddess can result in financial blessings and resolve money issues.

Sharad Purnima is also referred to as Raas Purnima and Kaumudi Purnima, with a strong link to spirituality and nature. Religious texts emphasise the special importance of this full moon, believed to contain 16 different phases. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, October 25, 2026. One of the most popular traditions observed on this day is preparing kheer and keeping it under the moonlight overnight. Let's understand the reason behind it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why Is Kheer Offered On Sharad Purnima?

According to Hindu beliefs, the moon on Sharad Purnima is considered especially auspicious. It is believed that the moon's rays on this night possess healing and nourishing properties. Keeping kheer, a sweet dish made with milk, rice and sugar, under the open sky is believed to allow it to absorb the moonlight's positive energy.

The tradition is associated with the belief that consuming the kheer the following morning brings blessings, good health and prosperity. However, these are religious and cultural beliefs rather than scientifically established effects of moonlight on food.

Milk and rice are also considered auspicious ingredients in Hindu traditions, symbolising purity, nourishment and abundance. The preparation and sharing of kheer form an important part of the festival in several households.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Religious Significance Of Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deity of wealth and prosperity. In many regions, devotees observe Kojagari Lakshmi Puja and stay awake at night, praying for blessings and well-being.

The festival is also associated with Lord Krishna and the Raas Leela in the Braj region. According to Hindu tradition, Sharad Purnima marks the night when Krishna performed the divine Raas Leela with the gopis.

How Is Sharad Purnima Celebrated?

On this significant day, devotees prepare special food offerings, worship the moon and Goddess Lakshmi, and spend time in prayer. Families may prepare kheer at home, place it under the moonlight and share it as prasad.