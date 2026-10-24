When Is Sharad Purnima 2026? Know Correct Date, Ritual, Significance And More |

Sharad Purnima also known as Kojagiri Purnima is a revered Hindu festival which is celebrated on the full-moon night of the Ashwin month. The auspicious day is also known as Sharad Poonam, Raas Purnima and Ashwin Purnima. On this day, the Hindu devotees worship Lakshmi to seek her blessings and even the Moon or Chandra is prayed to on this day. Sharad Purnima is considered holy and full of positive and auspicious energy. On this day, fasting is also observed by the devotees. Let's take a look at correct date, significance and rituals.

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Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima marks the autumn season (Sharad ritu), while Kojagiri comes from the Sanskrit question Ko jaagarti?" meaning Who is awake? The auspicious day is highly important because it is believed that honouring the goddess can result in financial blessings and resolve money issues.

Sharad Purnima is also referred to as Raas Purnima and Kaumudi Purnima, with a strong link to spirituality and nature. Religious texts emphasise the special importance of this full moon, believed to contain 16 different phases. This year the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

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According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:25 PM on Oct 25, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:11 PM on Oct 26, 2026

Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day - 04:06 PM

Significance

Vedic astrology considers Sharad Purnima to be a holy day. The day is special as it is the sole occasion throughout the year when the moon shows all sixteen Kalas while ascending and glowing. In Hinduism, it is believed that each Kala corresponds to a specific human quality, and when these sixteen Kalas unite, they form the ideal human character.

Lord Krishna, the avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born with all sixteen kalas, while Lord Ram had twelve kalas. Thus, the beams turn into amrit or holy nectar. That is why Lord Chandra, the lunar deity, is honored. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth during this time, and devotees seek her divine favor.